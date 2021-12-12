Oniru congratulates new JCI Victoria Island’s President, assures progressive collaboration, support 

Oba Oniru of Iruland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, has reassured the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Victoria Island Local Chapter of his impacting and progressive partnership in support of helping the needy and giving back to society.

Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan speaking at the JCI Victoria Island Leadership Colloquium and Investiture of the 2022 President and board members was ably represented by the Managing Trustee, HRM Abisogun II Foundation for Peace and Development, Folusho Olaniyan.

Folusho expressed satisfaction on the roles JCI is playing in improving the lives of the common man in society and building future leaders with the right leadership principles.

According to her, the monarch was highly impressed with the humanitarian service the organization rendered to the society, saying the monarch was always willing to support the course and make an impact in the society.

“The monarch is impressed with what JCI is doing and ready to partner with the organization through his foundation. Making an impact and contributing to lives has been the symbol of the king and we want to do more with JCI”

“In a couple of weeks we should be holding a meeting with the JCI team to see how we are going to work in 2022, share our plan with you and see where you come in, we have a lot of faith in this organization”, she said,

She noted that the youth phase is the most important year in people’s lives because, from 50 to 60 years upward, there is a limit to what anyone can do in terms of mental and physical work, adding that ‘Jaycees’ are people that our institutions count on in ruling and giving leadership roles.

She further assures a smooth collaboration between the monarch foundation and JCI Victoria Island which includes supporting people, giving the needy and women to be financially independent.

In his remark, the newly elected president, Adewale Oshinaike appreciates the royal majesty for his support and giving JCI Victoria Island the opportunity to collaborate and service the people in the community.

The president also salutes the resolute dedication and efforts put by senators and past presidents into the development of the organization.

”We have been elected and I know that everyone is expecting to see what we want to do the truth is that this is not Adewale Oshinaike neither Adebimpe’s affair (Vice) but our year as a local organisation,

“Nobody will be left out as we will be running an inclusive year for the betterment of the organization,” he said.