Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office alerts Lekki residents over planned invasion by okada riders

The management of Oniru Chieftaincy Family Estate Office has alerted the public about plans by okada riders to invade the inner streets of Lekki to cause havoc anytime soon.

The information was disclosed in a statement signed by the management.

According to the statement, the motorcyclists are reacting to the raid on okada riders, and seizure of their bikes in Lekki phase 1.

The statement reads:

“Intelligence report reaching us is that following the raid on okada riders, and seizure of their bikes in Lekki phase 1, the riders believed the action was instigated by Lekki residents who are determined to take away their source of livelihood.

“To this end, there are plans to invade inner streets to cause havoc anytime from now in Lekki.

“In its proactive measures, His Royal Majesty, the Oniru of Iru Land, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogholahan Lawal (Abisogun I) has advised that all access points within the estate be secured and all security guards should be on red alert

“This is an emergency measure, not panic.

“This intelligence is from our security services provider. May we advise all residents to be extremely cautious and please collaborate with security guards at the gates.

“We had the same experience during the #endSARS protest and activated the same precautionary measures being advised by our security providers.”