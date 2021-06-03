The Onion Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria has announced its decision to suspend onion supply to the South East over insecurity.

The National President of OPMAN, Aliyu Isah, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Isah said the association’s decision was based on the recent hijack of two of their members’ trucks by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

Gunmen suspected to be members of IPOB have been attacking critical public infrastructure in the South East for some weeks now, while also killing security operatives.

Last week, they hijacked two truck-full of onions from the North in Imo State and distributed their contents to the public.