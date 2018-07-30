Onigbinde urges adequate funding of sports clubs

Akinade Onigbinde, Coach of FRSC FC of Abuja, has called for adequate funding of sports clubs in the country to boost the performance of Nigerian clubs, especially in international competitions.

Onigbinde told the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday that inadequate funding was inimical to the development of the country’s football league.

He said that welfare of some clubs in Nigeria had been reduced to the lowest level.

He said: “Some of our clubs even travel by road to far away countries for matches.

“And some even squat with others in hotels because of poor funding for accommodation.”

The coach, who described the trend as a threat to football in Nigeria, said it had retarded the progress of the game.

Onigbinde urged the Federal Government to galvanise policies for football development.

According to him, it is time to adequately fund clubs, especially representatives of the country in international competitions.

NAN reports that Enyimba of Aba was thrashed 2-0 on July 29, by Williamsville of Cote d’Voire in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup.

Enyimba, who now has six points, had earlier beaten their Ivorian counterparts 1-0 in the first leg in Port Harcourt.