Oni loses as Ekiti tribunal upholds Oyebanji’s election

The Ekiti State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has upheld the election of Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State and his deputy, Monisade Afuye.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Tribunal in its judgment on Thursday in Ado -Ekiti dismissed the petition of the Social Democratic Party governorship candidate, Segun Oni.

The judgment read by the Chairman, Justice Wilfred Kpochi, and a member of the Panel, Justice Sa’ad Zadawa, resolved all issues in contention against Oni and his party, SDP.

The Panel held that the petition filed by Oni against the return of Oyebanji and Afuye of the All Progressives Congress “failed woefully head or tail”.

