Oni declares Ekiti Liberation Day, asks indigenes to wear white

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party for the June 18, 2022 election in Ekiti State, Engineer Segun Oni, has declared Thursday (today) as: “Ekiti Liberation Day.”

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director-General, Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Ambassador Dare Bejide.

In the statement on Wednesday, Bejide said Oni has directed that all members of the SDP and lovers of Ekiti State all over Nigeria and the world should wear white dress on Thursday to mark Ekiti Liberation Day.

The statement added: “All those who are coming to the Ekiti State Pavilion for the final rally of the SDP tomorrow at 10am Thursday June 16, 2022, should be in WHITE DRESSES to symbolise that our struggle is pure and we have come in peace.

“God bless Ekiti.

“Your liberation is at hand come Saturday June 18, 2022!”