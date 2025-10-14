OnePipe responds to consumer payment stress; introduces utility scheduling on PaywithAccount

A recent consumer survey from financial inclusion advocate EFInA revealed that almost half of Nigerian adults have missed at least one critical utility or service payment in the past year.

To tackle this widespread issue, OnePipe on Tuesday unveiled a new payment scheduling feature within its PaywithAccount platform, enabling Nigerians to automate essential payments including electricity, airtime, and mobile data subscriptions.

The new scheduling solution, launched in response to rising consumer demand for simplified payments, allows users to effortlessly automate recurring payments directly from their existing bank accounts through paywithaccount.com. The feature was designed specifically to address the ongoing stress faced by consumers who struggle to manage multiple payment obligations manually, often resulting in service disruptions, penalties, and financial anxiety.

A recent Nairametrics report highlights that nearly half of all urban Nigerians surveyed admitted facing disruptions in essential services due to forgotten or delayed payments. Many consumers rely heavily on manual reminders or mental notes, with limited success.

Akin Olunloye, Product Manager, PaywithAccount, emphasized the rationale behind the launch, stating, “Managing monthly payments has become a significant source of stress for many Nigerians. This scheduling feature within PaywithAccount is a direct response to the need for automation. Our goal is to help consumers streamline their payments reliably and consistently.”

Users who tested the service ahead of its official launch expressed strong satisfaction with the convenience provided. Chinyere, a lawyer based in Lagos, remarked, “Missing electricity payments has always been a hassle in my household. Automating with PaywithAccount has eliminated that completely. I get notifications and receipts immediately through WhatsApp. It’s made a big difference.”

Another early adopter, Sodiq, a digital marketer, noted, “I handle various payments every month for family and business purposes. Automating these transactions with PaywithAccount means I never worry about disruptions, even if I’m occupied or traveling. It’s genuinely simplified how I handle my finances.”

PaywithAccount’s automated scheduling currently supports major electricity distribution companies, including Eko, Ikeja, Abuja, and Ibadan, as well as all primary mobile operators (MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9Mobile). Additional payment categories, such as cooperative society dues and insurance premiums, will be added soon.

PaywithAccount by OnePipe continues to support the financial needs of Nigerians by providing intuitive, secure, and relevant payment solutions that integrate seamlessly into everyday life.