One year thanksgiving: CAN Chair, Oshiomhole, Dickson laud Obaseki’s achievements

After an eventful year as the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki led members of his cabinet, thousands of Edo State people, Federal Government officials and friends from other states to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City for an anniversary thanksgiving service on Sunday.

In his sermon titled: “The Set Time Has Come,” the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Edo State chapter, Rt. Rev. Oriname Oyonnude Kure, said: “With Godwin Obaseki, the set time for the state has come as the governor in his one year in office has been able to touch the lives of the people of the state with his people-oriented programmes such as the provision of infrastructure.”

Kure noted that the governor has been able “to present a clear vision to stakeholders and the people are behind him, urging him to run with the vision and should not allow himself to be distracted”.

Former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, commended the leadership quality of Obaseki and said he was proud of his achievements.

Oshiomhole said: “I am proud he has not disappointed the people of the state.

“His commitment to delivering the dividend of democracy to the people of the state is not questionable.

“He is developing the state’s infrastructure and the safe environment he has created in the state for business to thrive is laudable and worthy of emulation.

“He has started well and I wish him well in the leadership task before him.”

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, commended Obaseki for the success he has recorded in his one year in office and called on him to be focused and ignore distractions from anyone.

Dickson urged Obaseki to do all within his power to fulfil his electioneering promises to the people of the state, while calling on Edo State people to pray and support the governor.

He added: “Leaders need prayers to be able to do what they promised their followers.

“I call on you to pray for Obaseki to do more for the state.

“He has started well but can do much better with your support.”

In his address, Obaseki said despite the difficult times, his administration has been able to make considerable progress in various areas and thanked God and the people of Edo State for all the successes his administration has recorded.

He said: “I stand here today to give thanks to God Almighty for his mercy and blessings.

“I specifically thank all the men and women of God praying for the success of this administration, their prayers have been fruitful and God has been faithful to Edo State.”

Obaseki expressed his appreciation to members of his cabinet for their support and dedication to duty and for ensuring that the administration succeeds even in the very difficult times the nation is going through.

He said: “I have been nicknamed Wake and See Governor, my cabinet and members of the state House of Assembly have been doing so much work and with zeal, to ensure we succeed as a government.

“The chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria has given me the name ‘God Servant Governor’.

“I accept it because in the past one year, it is God’s mercy and favour that have helped us through the difficult times and today we are celebrating.

“I thank all Edo people, religious leaders and our Royal Father for the great support they have given to me to succeed.”

Dignitaries at the occasion included the Minister of Transportation and former Governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi; Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu; Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Chief Yetunde Onanuga; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani; and officials of the Edo State Government amongst others.