One year in office: Governor Eno set to give in-depth account of performance on Wednesday

AKWA Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has said his administration will on Wednesday May, 29, 2024 give an indepth account of its performances in the past one year in office.

Eno stated this yesterday during the inauguration of the 21.5km Oron expanded from Ring Road 3 roundabout to the Victor Attah international Airport Gate.

The road hitherto known as Airport road, was renamed “Udom Emmanuel Boulevard” by Governor Eno as a gesture to commend his predecessor.

He appreciated the former governor for initiating the expansion of the road and also for accepting to serve as the guest of honour at the inauguration.

While reiterating his willingness to complete key projects inherited from the immediate past administration, the governor lauded Emmanuel’s strategic approach to development, particularly in opening up major economic gateways into the State.

His words, “Let me start by commending my predecessor, His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, CON,q for starting the expansion of this very important road project for which we, having deployed our finishing anointing, are gathered today to commission.

“We have added some features to make the road even more welcoming to our visitors. I am sure every Akwa Ibomite, irrespective of political persuasion, should be proud of this gateway into our beautiful and serene capital city of Uyo.

“The character, pulse and ethos of any city all over the world, to a large extent, are defined and shaped by what a first time visitor sees at the point of arrival, which is the airport, and the major roads that lead to the city centre.

“And Your Excellency, you recognized this very important aspect and started the expansion of this road. We are determined to ensuring that our dear state remains the destination of choice for major events in the nation”

“On Wednesday, we will give an indepth account of our performance scorecard, and where we intend to go in our second year in office.

“We give thanks to God for His grace and for what we have achieved in the past last twelve months, connecting the dots and ticking all the boxes in our ARISE Agenda in our march to galvanize the rural areas to feel the impact of governance”

Furthermore, Governor Eno thanked President, Bola Tinubu, for the kind support the state has enjoyed from the federal government and expressed the willingness of his administration to partner the Ministry of Aviation to take advantage of the State’s smart International Airport Terminal and the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul, MRO, facility.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Boulevard named after him, the immediate past Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, affirmed that Umo Eno’s emergence as governor was part of God’s good plans for the state.

Emmanuel thanked God and Akwa Ibom people for the honour bestowed on him by naming both the Airport road and the Dakkada Towers after him in quick succession and pledged to avoid unnecessary interference in the affairs of the State.

“Let me thank you for the vision of naming this road after me and by extension, my entire family. I want to thank you for this honour. I don’t take it for granted. I’m amazed and overwhelmed that God laid this in you’re heart and you did it,” Governor Emmanuel stated.

Also speaking, the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Sam Anyanwu commended the Governor for his achievements within one year in office, especially for the continuity and the cordial relationship with his predecessor.

Anyanwu stated further that the party is always very proud and happy to identify with Governor Umo Eno and his achievements.