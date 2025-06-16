‘One-way’ driver kills tricyclist, flees scene – LASTMA

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says a one-way SUV driver fled after colliding with a tricycle operator, resulting in the operator’s tragic death.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made this known in a statement on Sunday by Taofiq Adebayo, the Director of Public Affairs of the authority.

Bakare-Oki stated the fatal crash occurred at Origan, Oko-Afo, along the Badagry Expressway corridor in Lagos State.

The crash involved a commercial tricycle with registration MUS 716 QM and a Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC SUV with the custom plate: “OSUNFNKE.”

Preliminary findings indicated the SUV driver was travelling in the wrong direction – commonly known as one-way – from Ile-Epo towards Oko-Afo, flouting traffic rules.

According to Bakare-Oki, this serious violation led to a head-on collision with the oncoming tricycle, resulting in fatal injuries to the tricycle operator.

The operator suffered severe trauma, including a dislocated knee, and was confirmed dead at the scene.

The LASTMA GM said: “In a shocking act of negligence, the SUV driver abandoned both his vehicle and the victim’s body and fled the scene.

“LASTMA officials quickly secured the site and escalated the matter to the Morogbo Division of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Police officers promptly took over the location, while the Federal Road Safety Corps transported the body to Badagry General Hospital mortuary.

“To clear traffic, the damaged tricycle and SUV were removed by LASTMA and handed to police for investigation and possible prosecution.”

Bakare-Oki condemned the incident, calling the driver’s conduct a grave threat to public safety and a breach of transport laws.

“This death highlights the deadly consequences of traffic lawlessness,” he said, expressing deep sorrow over the avoidable loss of life.

He lamented that in spite of ongoing campaigns and enforcement, some drivers still display reckless disregard for traffic rules and other road users.

He reaffirmed LASTMA’s mission to ensure safer roads through active traffic control, public education, and strict law enforcement.

“This tragedy could’ve been avoided had the driver obeyed traffic signs and regulations,” Bakare-Oki stated.

He urged motorists to act responsibly, noting that even one life lost is a tragedy too many.

The General Manager offered sincere condolences to the deceased’s family, praying they find strength and peace in their grief.

LASTMA reminded all road users to respect life and avoid dangerous acts like one-way driving that endanger public safety.

