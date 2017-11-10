One suspected vandal electrocuted, eight others arrested in Enugu

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company has arrested eight suspected vandals in two weeks in various parts of the South-East.

Emeka Ezeh, the EEDC’s Head of Communications, said in a statement in Enugu on Friday that a middle aged man was also electrocuted while vandalising electrical installations.

Ezeh said that the electrocuted person and the eight suspected vandals were arrested in four states in Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

He said: “Two suspects identified as Amaechi Akpu and Chigbo Ejebu were apprehended by youths of Onuore Agba community in Ebonyi for vandalising of a 300KVA Sub-station, property of EEDC located in the community.

“Members of Abor vigilance group also arrested a vandal identified as Emmanuel Izunna for vandalising 500KVA Igwe Umuenyiora 2 Sub-station located in Ogbunike in Anambra.

“At Ogidi, Anambra State, the vigilance group arrested two vandals identified as Chukwudi Oforka and Godwin Onwansa for vandalising Anaka Town Sub-station located in Ogidi community.

“While Ahmed Inusa, Aliu Abubakar and Umaru Jahe were arrested by vigilance group for vandalising the Umuabiahu 300KVA Sub-station located in Orlu, Imo State.’’

Ezeh, however, said that luck ran out on an unidentified vandal as he was electrocuted while attempting to vandalize Onuseleogu 100KVA Sub-station, property of EEDC, located at Emene Industrial Layout, Enugu.

He said: “It was gathered that the vandal, who is a middle aged man, probably arrived at the substation when there was no supply and in the process of loosening the HV fuse, supply was restored and he was electrocuted.

“Items recovered from the victim were spanners, a torch light and pliers.

“His remains were evacuated to University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku-Ozalla morgue by the Police from Emene Division.’’

According to him, it is evident that the youths engaging in the act of vandalism have refused to heed the call by EEDC to shun this act and engage in meaningfully.

He said that the company remained optimistic that its intensified collaboration with critical stakeholders, vigilance groups and other security agencies would assist greatly in curtailing this rising trend.

Ezeh advised: “Customers are therefore encouraged to be on the alert and join hands with EEDC in protecting these installations serving them.”