One suspected kidnapper killed, one arrested in encounter with police

Barely 24 hours after two members of a kidnap syndicate were gunned down in Itori area of Ewekoro Local Government of Ogun State, men of the state police command, in another bloody encounter, have arrested one member of another kidnap syndicate while one was gunned down at Ilala forest in Imala area of Abeokuta North Local Government of Ogun State.

Police at Imala divisional headquarters received information that six armed kidnappers were sighted in the forest. The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Bernard Ediagbonya, quickly mobilized his men, hunters, vigilantes and So Safe corps as well as Fulani youths and stormed the forest.

The hoodlums, after sighting the team from afar, opened fire on them, and the team engaged them in gun duel.

In the process, one of the hoodlums was gunned down, while another one who identified himself as Usman Maidama was arrested.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, other members of the gang escaped into the bush with gunshot injuries.

One single barrel gun, one face mask and two pairs of sandals were recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has expressed satisfaction with the consistent fight against criminals by men of the command, and has ordered that the case be transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the fleeing members of the gang be hunted down and brought to justice as soon as possible.