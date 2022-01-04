One shot dead in foiled attempt to burn Imo monarch’s palace

At least one person was gunned down and many wounded in an attempt by gunmen who attacked the palace of Eze Imo, Dr. E. C. Okeke, at Ezioha Amaifeke in Orlu Local Government Area of lmo State, and made to raze it.

This development was confirmed by the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, CSP Mike Abattam, on Monday.

Abattam said the gunmen stormed the palace around 1pm on Monday.

He said: “Today, the 3rd of January, 2022 at about 1pm, the strategy of the police paid off as the Command’s tactical teams working in synergy with vigilante group of the area were able to repel the attack/attempt to set the palace of Eze Imo, HRH Eze Dr E. C. Okeke on fire by men suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN group at Ezioha Amaifeke in Orlu LGA of lmo state.

“The hoodlums, in their numbers, besieged the palace of the traditional ruler armed with assorted weapons but were subdued by the superior fire-power of the Command’s tactical teams and in the process, one of the hoodlums was neutralised. While others fled into the bush with bullet injuries.

“On searching the body of the neutralised bandit, several charms were seen around his waist.

“Other items also recovered includes one ID Card, one locally made improvised electronic device, five bottles containing fuel, cash of N20,000.00 (twenty thousand naira) only and one Pump Action Gun with four live cartridges.

“Meanwhile, the command’s tactical teams are presently combing the bush with a view of arresting the fleeing members of the gang and to recover more arms and other dangerous weapons.”