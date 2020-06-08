The Niger State Police Command said it had ordered thorough investigation into the incident that led to the death of one person in Tafa Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Adamu Usman, made the disclosure in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun. in Minna on Monday.

The police boss said the command had intensified patrol to ensure safety of lives and property and to forestall any breach of peace in the area.

The statement said: “The incident occurred when there was an attack on some Gauraka youths at Gwazunu area of Suleja Local Government Area by Gwazunu youths during a football match at Tafa Local Government Area, which led to loss of mobile phone of one of the Gauraka youth.

“In an attempt to avenge the attack and the loss of phone, Gauraka youths invaded Gwazunu area leading to the arrest of one Nura Musa of Anguwar Almajiri Gauraka by vigilante members at Gwazunu area of Suleja Local Government Area for mobilising hoodlums known as Sara Suka to cause breach of peace.

“Some youths in large numbers allegedly mobilised and were armed with dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, stones, sticks and dane gun with intent to lynch the suspect.”

Abiodun said that in the melee, a gunshot was fired from that mob, which caused injury to one Vincent Alabi, aged 21, of Gwazunu area.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital and during physical examination of the corpse, it was discovered that there was bullet wound on his forehead.

He said the police considered such gathering as contravening the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 and safety measures of social distancing, wearing of face masks and washing of hands.

The police, however, warned that it will deal decisively with any person flouting government order and causing breach of peace.

—