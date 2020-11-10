An armed robbery suspect has been shot dead by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

The armed robbers confronted the police in the gun battle in the early hours of Monday, according to available information.

The police raced to the scene of the incident following a distress call received at Ikenne Divisional Headquarters at about 5am that a group of armed robbers had blocked the road along Olabiro Street in Ikenne and dispossessing people of their valuables at gunpoint.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Ikenne Division, Chief Superintendent of Police Noukauba Onuma, quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in gun battle, which lasted for about 30 minutes.

At the end of it, one of the armed robbers was shot dead, while others escaped with various degree of gunshot injuries.

According to the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi. recovered from the dead robber were one cut to size locally made gun, one live cartridge and one expended cartridge.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has praised his men for their display of gallantry.

Ajogun warned that this should be a warning signal to criminals deluding themselves that policemen are not working again to have a rethink as the Command will go to any length in protecting the good people of Ogun State.

He also directed that the fleeing members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice within the shortest possible time.