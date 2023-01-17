One shot as police, traders clash in Lagos

One person Tuesday sustained gunshot wound in a clash between police and traders at Alaba Rago market, in Ojo area, a Lagos suburb.

It was gathered that the clash started after police officers from Okokomaiko Division stormed the market to effect the arrest of a suspect.

Similarly, it was learnt that some traders obstructed the officers from carrying out their official duty.

The resistance eventually resulted into a clash in which one person was injured.

The Spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed the incident.

He said the police, who went to the market to arrest a suspect, shot in a bid to retreat from attack.

“The policemen of Okokomaiko Division today went into Alaba Rago market to effect arrest of a suspect, but came under heavy attack from a large number of traders.

“In a bid to tactically retreat from the armed mob attack, one of the officers fired his weapon, resulting in fatal injury to one of the attackers.

“A detailed investigation has commenced into the immediate and remote causes of the incident,” he said.