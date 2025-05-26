One rescued as Joint forces search for victims of Kubwa estate kidnapping

The FCT Police Command has revealed that its Anti-kidnapping operatives, working jointly with the Army and Vigilantes, have rescued one of the two persons abducted by kidnappers in the early hours of Monday at Byazhin, an area in Kubwa, Abuja.

The command, in a statement by its Spokesperson, SP Josephine, also disclosed that its operatives and other security agencies have launched a search and rescue operation to locate and rescue the second victim.

It said, “On Monday, 26th May 2025, at about 1 am, the Police received a distress call from Police officers stationed in front of Grow Homes Estate, Kuchibuyi village in Byazhin, reporting an attack by armed assailants and requesting reinforcement.

“Upon swift deployment to the scene, it was discovered that the armed attackers had breached the estate through the rear perimeter fence and forcefully abducted two victims.

“The responding Police officers exchanged gunfire with the attackers for about 40 minutes, and rescued one of the victims, identified as Chinyere Joe. Unfortunately, the attackers escaped with the second victim.

“The Command’s Anti-Kidnapping unit, in collaboration with the army and other security operatives, has since launched an operation to track down the fleeing suspects and ensure the safe rescue of the remaining abducted victim.

“The FCT Police Command urges residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with law enforcement, and report all suspicious activities or emergencies promptly via the following emergency numbers:

08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653.”

END.

Post Views: 2