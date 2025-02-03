One reportedly killed as gunmen invade Osun community

One person has been reportedly killed in Esa-Oke, a town in the Obokun local government area of Osun State, following a sporadic shooting by gunmen while several others sustained gunshot injuries.

The deceased, identified as Clement Ajayi, was hit by a bullet shot by the armed men allegedly said to be security operatives.

They were reported to be in the town to ensure law and order on the disputed chieftaincy matters in the area.

It was also learnt that the shooting led to some people sustaining various gunshot injuries, as students and residents scampered for safety.

Last week, the State Government announced the appointment of Prince Timileyin Ajayi as the new Olojudo of Ido Ajegunle in Obokun local government, which was resisted by residents of the community located behind Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke.

Reacting to the development, Spokesperson for the Osun police command, Yemisi Opalola, said police have been deployed to the area to return to normalcy

