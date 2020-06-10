There was one positive result from the English Premier League’s latest round of tests for the novel coronavirus, the league said on Wednesday.

A total of 1,213 tests were carried out among players and club staff on Monday and Tuesday.

It was the seventh round of tests since players from England’s 20 top-flight clubs returned to training.

The previous rounds of testing produced 13 positives in total.

No Premier League match has taken place since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The English Premier League is scheduled to restart on June 17, when Aston Villa face Sheffield United and Manchester City take on Arsenal.

