One officer killed as Police eliminate 12 bandits in Benue

The Benue Police Command says it has neutralised 12 bandits terrorising the Buruku Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Sewuese Anene, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Makurdi, the state capital.

Anene said that the command unfortunately lost one of its personnel, Insp. Terfa Anyiatse, during an exchange of gunfire with the bandits.

According to her, the Commissioner of Police, Benue Police Command, CP Steve Yabanet, had on March 6 ordered tactical commanders and divisional police officers to clamp down on criminals in the state.

She said that the order became necessary when the command noticed a regrouping of criminal gangs.

Following the directives, Anene said the Operation Zenda Joint Taskforce embarked on raids across the state.

According to her, on March 19, while some of the operatives were on their way to a criminal hideout at Agwabi, Tombo Ward, Buruku LGA, they ran into an ambush laid by the bandits who engaged the police in a fierce gun duel.

“The police countered the ambush with superior firepower that subdued the gang.

“At the end of the crossfire, 12 bandits were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The bandits were taken to a hospital where they were confirmed dead and the corpses deposited at the hospital mortuary.

“Items recovered from them include three AK-47 rifles, six rounds of live ammunition, camouflage uniforms and assorted charms.

“Unfortunately, one of the police team members, Insp. Terfa Anyiatse, sustained a gunshot injury and was eventually confirmed dead by a doctor. His corpse has also been deposited at the morgue,” she said.

The CP commiserated with family and friends of the deceased officer and prayed for the repose of his soul.

He also extolled the courage of the operatives involved in the operation.

“Similarly, operations carried out around Daudu and Makurdi by various divisions led to the recovery of seven locally made pistols and the arrest of five suspected robbers and 32 suspected cultists,” she added.

