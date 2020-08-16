One of the 12 monarchs suspended for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari without authorisation, the traditional ruler of Alor in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe MacAnthony Elibe Okonkwo, has apologised to Governor Willie Obiano and the Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council.

The monarch, who admitted violating certain rules guiding the operations of the traditional institution in the state and seen on a viral video counting money, however, denied doing so based on financial indictment.

Okonkwo was among the 12 traditional rulers suspended for one year by Obiano for going on the visit to Buhari, which was facilitated by an international oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze.

Speaking at a press briefing in his palace, he said: “It was a serious slip on my part not to have informed the government about the trip to Abuja before embarking on it.

“I therefore tender an unreserved apology.”

Okonkwo then denied being induced to embark on the journey, adding that the money he was seen counting in a viral video was meant for his driver and other aides.

He said: “How can they call it a bribe?

“What kind of bribe is that?

“That is total fallacy?

“I was counting out money for my driver and other aides for fuel and their welfare.

“I have never taken any bribe in my life from anybody.

“But if I wish to do so, you have to pack Ghana-Must-Go bags of dollars up to 10 or 20.

“If I receive them, then you will be talking about bribe.”