Nigeria’s Grema Mohammed is only Nigerian referee promoted among 41 match officials in Africa by World governing body, FIFA in 2020.

Mohammed ranks among elites referees in Nigeria.

The respected arbiter took part in a capacity building workshop packaged by the Nigeria Football Federation to fine tune referees on latest developments on the laws of the game.

Some of the referees that made the list included Issa Mouhamed (Benin),

Daniel Kassa (Benin), Stanislas Ahomlanto (Benin), Vincent Kabore (Burkina-Faso), Nduwimana Djaffari (Burundi), Paterne Ouaboe (Central Africa), Abdelkerim Ousmane (Chad), Nasser Houssein Mahamoud (Djibouti), Jacinto Ondo Ondo Nchama (Equatorial Guinea), Martin Ngomo Ayingono (Equatorial Guinea), Celumusa Siphepho (Eswatini).

Others are Thokozani Dlamini (Eswatini), Haileyesus Bazezew Belete (Ethiopia), Abdoulaye Lambert Manet (Guinea), Patrick Tanguy Vlei (Ivory Coast), Clement Franklin Kpan (Ivory Coast), Moses Forkpah (Liberia), Shuhoub Abdulbasit (Libya), Abdulrazg Ahmed (Libya) and Elmabrouk Muhammad (Libya).