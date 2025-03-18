One Month to Go: Why ‘Owambe Thieves’ is a must-watch, by Seun Oloketuyi

The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, has never been short of creative, gripping stories, but every now and then, a film emerges that is both thrilling and thought-provoking. “Owambe Thieves” is one such film. With just a month left until its highly anticipated release, here’s why this movie should be at the top of your must-watch list.

A Unique, Timely Story

Set against the backdrop of a devastating recession in Nigeria, Owambe Thieves follows Cheta and Lola, a young couple struggling to survive in the face of financial hardship. Their desperation pushes them into an unusual life of crime: Robbing extravagant weddings where politicians and elites throw around cash with reckless abandon. What starts as a desperate heist at a family wedding soon becomes a full-blown criminal enterprise, with the couple targeting lavish Owambe parties across Lagos.

The film doesn’t just tell a story about crime; it’s a commentary on economic disparity, class struggles, and the lengths people go to in order to survive. As the couple’s actions spiral out of control, so does their marriage, forcing them to confront the price of their newfound “success.”

An Intense Blend of Crime, Drama, and Social Commentary

Nollywood has explored crime thrillers before, but Owambe Thieves stands out for its fresh angle. Rather than the typical gangster or political corruption narratives, this film dives into a world rarely explored—the underground operations of party robbers. The contrast between glitzy, colourful Owambe parties and the dark desperation of the protagonists creates a visually and emotionally gripping experience.

Beyond the heists, the film explores the tension within the couple’s marriage. Cheta and Lola’s love is tested by their new lifestyle, raising the question: can love survive when morals are compromised?

A Star-Studded Cast

With an ensemble cast packed with Nollywood heavyweights, Owambe Thieves is set to deliver powerful performances.

• Shola Sobowale takes on the role of Madam Toke, bringing her signature intensity to the film.

• Zubby Michael plays Cheta, the desperate husband caught between survival and morality.

• Eniola Ajao portrays Lola, the ambitious wife whose ideas propel their criminal venture.

• Odunlade Adekola is Oga Bernard, a key player in their new world.

• Femi Branch stars as Oga Blings Blings, likely adding a mix of drama and humour.

• Wunmi Toriola plays Tade, Lola’s sister whose wedding sparks the couple’s first heist.

• Akin Lewis plays Senator Taiwo, a political figure at the center of the extravagant weddings.

The film also features top-tier talents like Fathia Williams, Ronke Ojo, Yewande Adekoya, Aisha Lawal, Bukola Arugba, Denrele Edun, Lizzy Jay, Phyna, Olumide, Tobi Makinde, Seilat Adebowale, and Ikechukwu.

The inclusion of music legends Sir Shina Peters and Salawa Abeni promises a vibrant soundtrack that captures the energy of Owambe parties.

Relatable Themes That Hit Home

At its core, Owambe Thieves is a story of survival. The economic struggles faced by Cheta and Lola are all too familiar to many Nigerians. The film doesn’t just entertain, it reflects the realities of a society where financial hardship forces people to make difficult choices. It also cleverly critiques the excessive display of wealth at Nigerian weddings, where millions are spent in a country where poverty remains widespread.

Final Thoughts

With just one month to go until its release, Owambe Thieves is shaping up to be one of the most exciting films of the year.

It’s not just a crime drama—it’s a bold social statement wrapped in thrilling entertainment. If you love well-crafted storytelling, strong performances, and films that spark conversation, then this is a must-watch.

Mark your calendars, because Owambe Thieves is about to take Nollywood by storm!

