One month in office: A reconnoiter of Dr. Agbu Kefas’ giant strides in Taraba, by Oluwatosin Alex

The sword of Damocles dangled around Taraba state for several years, the people wailed continuously as the state slides toward imminent disaster as a result of maladministration. There was no hope in sight as it was predicted that it will take years for Taraba state to be saved from destruction but in one month, Dr. Agbu Kefas has rescued Nature’s gift to the nation.

Dr. Agbu Kefas, who was inaugurated into office on Monday, 29 May, 2023 was greeted by a heap of issues; Insecurity, debt, unpaid salaries and pension, power supply, unemployment, worsening economic conditions, education crisis, and several others. Due to the abundant issues, there was a premonition that Dr. Agbu Kefas would have a rocky beginning.

Against the premonitions and predictions, Dr. Agbu Kefas has excelled beyond human imagination within his first month in office by creating mind-blowing reforms in every sector of the state.

He immediately tackled unemployment in the state to a large extent with the creation of 300 jobs for women and youths in Taraba state within 74 hours as Governor of Taraba state. He swiftly engaged 300 workers, including women, young girls, and boys, to undertake sanitation duties in Jalingo, focusing particularly on major roads within the city. These workers, appointed with a monthly take-home pay of N20,000, commenced their daily activities at 5 am and concluded by 7:30 am.

In the same vein, Dr. Agbu Kefas declared that commuters will be allowed to work until midnight in the state to boost the night economy of Taraba state. No doubt, this is a development that came after studying other countries and well-to-do states, most of them rely on the night business to further boost the economy and increase the internally generated revenue of the state.

Dr. Agbu Kefas started his administration with the engagements of the youth community in the state. Even before the inauguration, announcements had gone that there will be a three-day summit dedicated to the youths of Taraba state. The summit, which was the first of its kind in the northeast zone of the country, was aimed at giving the youth population the rare opportunity to speak to the government, share ideas, and proffer solutions to the problems faced in Taraba state. The summit which was organized by a 21-man committee selected by Dr. Agbu Kefas held as promised and several recommendations which will be implemented in the current administration were made.

Within his first month, one of the highlights of Dr. Agbu Kefas was his deliberate actions toward creating an enabling environment for the education sector. The first decision he made was to declare a state of emergency on the sector which has been greatly impoverished for years. He also imbibed the character of visiting secondary schools unannounced to get a full grasp of the situation. So far, He has visited Comprehensive Secondary Schools in Jalingo, Nyamusalah Primary School, Government Science Secondary School, and Jalingo Science Secondary School. He has ordered immediate renovation in some of these schools with decrepit structures, in fulfillment of his promise to bring about a reform in the sector.

The agriculture sector wasn’t left out of the reformative hands of Dr. Agbu Kefas. Just last week, He signed a deal with a foreign company to deliver 750 tractors for mechanized farming. Local farmers in Taraba state will be beneficiaries of this laudable act of Dr. Agbu Kefas.

Apart from the aforementioned sectors, there have been reformative activities in the power, healthcare, and security sectors. Dr. Agbu Kefas recently made an impromptu visit to a Specialist Hospital in Jalingo to access the facilities and order improvements on them, He also appointed a new chairman of Taraba Marshall, a security network in the state.

Furthermore, there are exclusive reports that by next week, the governor will make known his commissioners’ list which includes 80% of youths and women. Many of these things have not happened in Taraba state before, it’s truly a new dawn for the good people of the state.

Within one month, Dr. Agbu Kefas has engaged in exceptional activities for the betterment of Taraba state. If he continues on this path, Taraba state will live up to its full potential as nature’s pride to the nation.

He has touched all of his campaign promises within a short period; this confirms his readiness to work and his ability to allow the people to enjoy the dividend of democracy. These are not for the faint-hearted and the feeble-minded, only the Strong can do them.

May Kefas succeed!

Oluwatosin Alex is a public affairs analyst