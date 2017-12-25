One Lagos Fiesta: Ambode reaffirms commitment to make Lagos Africa’s tourism destination

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Sunday declared open the Year 2017 One Lagos Fiesta with a promise that the present administration was totally committed to developing the tourism, hospitality and sports potentials of the State and make it a must-visit and Africa’s best tourism destination.

The Governor, who flagged off the ceremony at the Agege mini-stadium in the presence of an army of youths who thronged the event, explained that OLF, which has become an annual event in the tourism calendar, is aimed at promoting arts and cultural potentials of the State.

Ambode said the event is also aimed at encouraging youths to develop their talents in the creative and entertainment industry to compete favourably with their counterparts from other parts of the world.

Represented by the State Deputy Governor, Dr. Oluranti Adebule, Ambode added that the State Government planned to use the platform to grow the local economy and encourage the development of small-scale businesses, stressing that the annual event is remarkable for promoting the growth of local entrepreneurs since it started three years ago.

Ambode expressed happiness that the annual fiesta was embraced by residents, especially the youths, while assuring that the government would continue to run an all-inclusive government where everyone is a stakeholder in the administration of the State.

He, therefore, called on the youths, especially young entrepreneurs, to take advantage of the fiesta to develop their businesses, noting that as an emerging megacity and the fifth largest economy, the government would focus on policies and programmes that would help to tackle the problem of unemployment and promote the growth of young entrepreneurs.

While declaring the fiesta opened, Ambode emphasized that the event, which is staged in all the five administrative divisions of the state, is free for all the residents to attend irrespective of their tribes, origins, ethnic backgrounds, colour or languages.

He added that one of the strongholds of the success of the present administration is the peaceful coexistence of the people of diverse backgrounds living together in peace with one another.

The Governor wished every Lagosian a merry Christmas celebration and promised that the government would continue to implement people-oriented programmes and policies that would scale up infrastructure development and promote tourism.

He also urged the people to continue to live together in peace and shun any activity that could promote hatred or disunity as the state matches on to a more prosperous new year.

While commending members of his team for their support and selflessness in the last two and half years of the administration, Ambode urged them to remain focused and committed to the policy thrust of building Lagos that will be the pride of Africa in terms of safety, hospitality, environmental friendliness, prosperity, unhindered business opportunities and tourism growth.

The event was well attended by people from all walks of life, while different artists/ musicians staged live performances to entertain the audience.