One killed, two policemen injured in Kano

Some suspected hoodlums have unleashed mayhem on Jaen Makera quarters in Kano metropolis, killing one person and injuring two policemen.

The outgoing Commissioner of police, Usaini Gumel disclosed this in a telephone interview on Thursday in Kano.

He said that the suspects killed Muktar Garba, also known as Babalia during the incident.

Gumel said that Garba died while receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist hospital, Kano, adding that his corpse has been released to his relatives for burial.

The police boss said that the hoodlums who were carrying dangerous weapons, defied police presence deployed to the area and started attacking innocent people.

He said more reinforcement from the police tactical team and nearby divisions was deployed to the area and peace was restored as the hoodlums fled.

The commissioner said that effort is being intensified to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

He said some other groups of hoodlums on Wednesday engaged in street fighting, using dangerous weapons at Yan Dillalai and Jaen Makera, but were dispersed by the police team.

Gumel said the two policemen, SC Wasilu Umar and PC Abdulmalik Yusif, who were injured during the incident, were treated and discharged from the hospital.

He said that a suspect, Umar Shuaibu was arrested for attacking Yusif , while a vehicle attached to Filin Hockey was destroyed.

The commissioner said that the command made efforts to address the underlying causes of violence, and promote lasting peace and well-being of all individuals affected.

He said normalcy has returned to the area as police personnel are monitoring the situation.