Gunmen on Tuesday killed one and abducted two family members of Salisu Usman-Maku, elder brother to Labaran Maku, a former Minister of Information.

A source said the gunmen killed their sister and kidnapped their brother and his wife.

A family member, who preferred anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lafia that the gunmen stormed their house at Gudi village of Akwanga Local Government Area in the early hours of Tuesday.

It was learnt that the gunmen shot sporadically, which led to the death of their sister and kidnap of their brother, who is an officer with the Nigeria Immigration Service, and his wife.

When contacted, Comptroller of Immigration in the state, Zainab Lawal, confirmed the kidnap of their staff, Salihu Usman-Maku, and his wife.

Lawal said: “Nigeria Immigration Officer (NIS) Superintendent Salisu Usman and his wife have been abducted at gunpoint.”

All efforts to get confirmation from the Police spokesperson in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel, proved abortive as he did not respond to calls and text messages.