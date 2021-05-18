RelatedPosts No Content Available

One person was confirmed killed and two injured in an explosion that occurred in Abeokuta Conference Hotel on Tuesday morning.

It was about the fourth of such incident in the Ogun State capital within three weeks.

The Facility Manager of the hotel, Engr. Tunde Osinubi, said the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder that exploded during a routine maintenance of the automatic revolving door at the entrance of the hotel reception, which involved the use of oxyacetylene gas.

“The oxyacetylene gas cylinder suddenly exploded, killing the technician and one other person yet to be identified,” he said.

Three other people were said to have been

injured and were immediately taken to the hospital.

“So far, no sabotage is suspected. It is however suspected that the gas cylinder purchased at the open market may be fake or substandard and unable to withstand gas pressure,” Osinubi added.

He expressed the hotel management’s condolences with the families and friends of the deceased and advised the general public to be wary of fake or substandard gas cylinders in the market.