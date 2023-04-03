One killed, several injured as truck runs over market in Osun  

One person was feared dead, while several others seriously injured Monday, when a truck loaded with granite ran over a market and rammed into the palace of Akirun of Ikirun,. in Ikirun, the headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

Several goods, automobiles, including: cars and motorcycles were reportedly damaged during the fatal crash, which occurred around 1:30pm while the truck coming from Obagun community and traversed Ikirun.

The ill-fated truck was said to have lost control around Oja-Oba (Market) area and rammed through the traders before it hit the gate of Akirun of Ikirun where a commercial motorcyclist was crushed.

The spokesperson of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun Command, Kehinde Adeleke has confirmed the incident, blaming it on overspeeding.