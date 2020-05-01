One person has been killed and several others injured after a petrol tanker burst into flames in the Obalende area of Lagos State.

The tanker, owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, was said to have tipped over before bursting into flames in front of Oando filling station.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the development, said the 45,000-litre capacity tanker loaded with petrol caught fire after fallinf on its side in front of the filling station.

He said after the LASEMA got the distress call about the fire, officials from the agency were dispatched to the scene where they along with men of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service fought and brought the fire under control.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “Unfortunately, the inferno has resulted in a single fatality, 15 minor casualties, and one major casualty, who happens to be a Lagos State Firefighter. He has been subsequently transferred to the Lagos State General Hospital for treatment while the minor casualties received on the scene medical attention.

“We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep away and allow the responders to complete their work.”