One killed in Ogun dreaded cults clash, two arrested by police

Two members of the dreaded Aiye cult group have been arrested in different locations by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command.

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this, said they were arrested in the early hours of Sunday.



The two suspects: Habeeb Muideen, aka Oko 8, and one Ibrahim, aka Ayin, were arrested following a distress call received by SWAT operatives that the group was engaging in a supremacy battle with another rival cult group at Elega/Iberekodo axis of Abeokuta metropolis.

Oyeyemi, in the statement, said upon the distress call, the commander SWAT, CSP Kalejaye Olanrewaju, quickly led his men to the scene.

The statement said on sighting the policemen, the cultists ran in different directions, but were hotly chased and Muideen was arrested at Iberekodo, while Ibrahim was apprehended at Ajitadun area of the metropolis.

According to Oyeyemi, the two suspects are currently undergoing interrogation at SWAT office to determine their roles in the clash which left one Eiye member dead.

Recovered from the arrested suspects were battle axes and assaulted charms.

He said not less than 37 members of various cult groups have been arrested in the last one month when the command started clamping down on cultists across the state.

Meanwhile, the Command’s Commissioner, Lanre Bankole, has ordered a comprehensive manhunt for the fleeing members of the groups.