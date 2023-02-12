One killed at PDP’s rally in Jigawa – Police

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed one person killed at the political rally of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Dr. Mustapha Sule Lamido.

Spokesman of the Command, DSP Lawan Shiisu, disclosed the development in a statement he issued on Saturday.

He alleged that the victim was killed by PDP supporters.

Shiisu said that the deceased, who was identified as Abdullahi Isyaku, 37, was allegedly attacked when fighting erupted between PDP and All Progressives Congress supporters in Maigatari Local Government Area.

He said: “On Friday, at about 6:20pm, while the PDP gubernatorial candidate was conducting campaign rally in Maigatari LGA, as they arrived at APC Secretariat, clash erupted between the supporters of the parties.

“And the Santuraki (Mustapha Sule Lamido) vanguard attacked one Abdullahi Isyaku aged 37 and a resident of Gangare quarters in Maigatari town.”

Shiisu said that five persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

He said investigation had commenced at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Dutse.