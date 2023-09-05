One killed as tanker drivers, hoodlums clash in Lagos

A driver has been confirmed killed during a clash between tanker drivers and some hoodlums at Mile 2 area of Lagos.

The police the killing was being investigated, but multiple sources said at least four persons were feared killed and many others injured in the clash on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the clash was not unconnected with the multiple extortion points along the access roads to the Tin-Can Island Port where the hoodlums usually stand to collect money.

It was learnt that trouble started when some hoodlums demanded N2,000 from a tanker driver before he would be allowed to pass.

A source said the driver was dragged down and beaten up the thugs said to be members of different transport unions.

Angered by the incident, other drivers reportedly barricaded the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, obstructing the movement of other motorists.

A diesel vendor at the Apple junction area of Mile 2 along the expressway told our correspondent on the phone that one of the drivers died in the free-for-all that followed.

“To avenge the killing of their member, the drivers hacked down one of the hoodlums,” a youth who identified himself simply as Habib said.

A resident of the Amuwo Odofin Housing Estate, who also spoke to our correspondent, said two tanker driver assistants (popularly known as motor boys) were killed.

On X (formerly Twitter), some users claimed that one driver was killed by task force officials.

Responding to the claim, the police spokesperson in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said “the claim cannot be confirmed yet. Information is still sketchy.”

Giving an update on X, Hundeyin said the state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, had visited the scene of the incident at Mile 2 “to assess the situation”, adding that normalcy had been restored.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the killing of a driver has commenced,” he said.

“However, I can confirm that police patrol teams have arrived the scene, obstacles are being cleared and free flow of traffic picking up again.

The police spokesman also confirmed to our correspondent that one person was killed and another injured.

“Normalcy had returned and investigation is ongoing. The command will avail the public of the outcome of investigation,” he said.