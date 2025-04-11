One killed as mob descends on suspected dog thieves

The Bauchi State Police Command has initiated investigation into a case of jungle justice leading to the death of one person over an alleged theft of a dog in Lushi Community, near Bauchi.

The command’s Spokesperson and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this to newsmen in Bauchi on Thursday.

He said another person was critically injured during the attack.

Wakil said that the incident occurred on April 9 in a secluded area behind Lushi.

He gave the names of the victims as Dokagk Danladi, 38, and one Peter (surname yet unknown).

He said that the duo were attacked by some youths in the area, who accused them of stealing a dog.

Wakil said: “Danladi sustained severe machete wounds on the head and was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“Peter was unfortunately declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.”

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, the Command’s Commissioner, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, described the dastardly act as “barbaric” and a direct affront to the nation’s legal and justice system.

“He ordered an immediate and thorough investigation to identify and apprehend all those involved in the attack,” Wakil said.

He also said that a team of detectives, led by the Divisional Police Officer in the area, had since visited the crime scene to collect evidence and better understand the circumstances surrounding the gruesome assault.

He added: “The command will not tolerate any form of mob justice.

“No citizen has the legal right to take the law into their own hands.

“Alleged suspects must be handed over to the police or appropriate authorities for due investigation and prosecution.”

The PPRO urged residents of the state to remain law-abiding and assist the police by providing useful information that might aid the investigation.

Wakil affirmed the command’s commitment to justice and assured the public that all those involved in the heinous act would be brought to book.

