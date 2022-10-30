One killed as gunmen suspected to be IPOB/ESN members attack police checkpoint

One of six gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network, has been killed following an attack on a police checkpoint.

According to available information, several arms and ammunitions were recovered from the gunmen after the attack.

According to the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Michael Abattam, the clash between police operatives and the gunmen occurred on October 27, 2022 along UBA Roundabout Orlu, Imo State.

Abattam said in a statement: “Following the robust security strategies emplaced by the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc(+), mandating officers and men to dominate the entire security space in the State and ensure the eradication of all criminal elements in the State for a crime free yuletide season.

“In line with this directive, intelligence led stop and search points were created at strategic areas within the three senatorial zones in the State to checkmate the activities of hoodlums.

“When on 27/10/2022 at 0900hrs, luck ran against a six-man terror gang, suspected to be members of the Proscribed Indegeneous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network who came in a sienna vehicle with registration number ABUJA-GWA 932 CQ, and attacked the Police Operatives while conducting stop and search duty along UBA Round About Orlu, Imo State.

“The hoodlums who came prepared, shooting sporadically at the Police Operatives were shocked by the alertness and dexterity displayed by the gallant police operatives who responded swiftly, positioning themselves professionally.

“In the gun duel that ensued, the hoodlums were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the police and in the process one of the hoodlums was neutralised while others escaped into the adjoining bushes with fatal bullet injuries, abandoning their sienna vehicle, one AK47 rifle with fifteen (15) rounds of live ammunition, two (2) English made Pump Action guns with ten (10) rounds of live cartridges and assorted charms.

“All the abandoned items were recovered by the police operatives to the station. While the corpse was later removed from the scene and deposited at a nearby mortuary.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, the sienna vehicle used by the terror gang was snatched from its owner in Amurie Omanze in Isu Local Government Area of Imo State and it was reported at Njaba Police Station.

“However, the owner has been contacted to come with proof of ownership for the collection of his vehicle. While the Command’s Tactical Teams are working assiduously to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde psc (+), while commending the officers and men for their gallantry, thanked Imolites for their continued support and assured them of the Command’s efforts in wiping out crime and criminality in the State to ensure a crime free yuletide season.

“He then, enjoined them to be wary of persons living within their neighbourhoods and to report any person/persons seen with or treating bullet wounds to the nearest police station or call the Command’s emergency numbers 08034773600 or 08098880197.”