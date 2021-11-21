One killed as gunmen parading as mourners engage police in shootout

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one person when gunmen parading as mourners confronted its operatives in a shootout.

The Command’s Commissioner, Rabiu Hussaini, confirmed the development in a statement by the Command.

Hussaini disclosed this on Saturday in a statement by the spokesman of the Command, Mike Abattam.

He said the shootout occurred at about 3.01pm during a stop-and-search operation at a checkpoint on Owerri-Onitsha Road.

Hussaini said: “The ever gallant police command’s tactical teams were on a vigorous and aggressive stop-and-search operation along the Owerri/Onitsha Road, when suspected gunmen masquerading as persons mourning, going for a burial ceremony somewhere in the state, approached the police checkpoint in a convoy of three motorcycles carrying two passengers on each, alongside a passenger bus with registration number Anambra NNE 725 ZG carrying passengers and displaying in front of the bus, a belated burial poster of the late Mrs Bridget Chine Nwadiozor dated 22/10/2021.

“On seeing the date on the poster, the Police operatives became suspicious and alert. After searching the passengers on the motorcycles and nothing incriminating was seen, they went to the bus. In the bid of searching the passengers in the bus, one of them pulled out a Berretta Pistol and in an attempt to shoot at the police operatives, he was neutralised which led to a shoot out.

“In the process, one of the suspects, Odedira Ezuala aged 23 years, a native of Umudike Ihiala LGA of Anambra State, was arrested while others including the motorcyclists escaped with bullet wounds.”

The statement listed the items recovered to include one Police Special Berretta Pistol with breach No.90005 and 10 rounds of live ammunition, bus with Registration Number Anambra NNE 725 ZG and one belated burial poster.

The statement added: “The corpse of the neutralized bandit has been deposited in the mortuary while the arrested suspect is currently undergoing interrogation and has made a useful statement to the police. Also, he has volunteered to assist the police in the arrest of his gang members that escaped.”