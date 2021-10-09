One killed, another nabbed as police storm IPOB hideout

A suspected member of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra and Eastern Security Network has been arrested by operatives of the Imo State Police Command.

The spokesman of the Command, Michael Abbattam, confirmed the development in a statement he issued on Friday.

Abbattam said another suspected member was shot dead during the operation.

He said the suspected member of the IPOB/ESN, Uchenna Chukwu, 34, of Umunakanu in Ehime Mbano Local Government area of the state had been on the wanted list of the command for allegedly participating in the attacks on the police infrastructure in the state.

He said: “Following credible information that a member of IPOB/ ESN terror gang who has been in the command’s wanted list but on the run after participating in several killings of police officers and burning of police stations was seen at Umuchoke in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State, the command’s tactical teams, after diligent intelligence gathering, on October 6 2021 at about 1630 hours, mobilised and stormed the shop of the hoodlum, who was later identified as Uchenna Chukwu of Umunakanu in Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo State.”

Abbattam said on sighting the police operatives, Chukwu raised the alarm, alerting other members of his gang, picked a cutlass and rushed at one of the police operatives in an attempt to cut off the officer’s head, but was overpowered, disarmed and the cutlass recovered from him.

He added: “While this was on, the already alerted members came in their numbers and engaged the police operatives in a gun duel but were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the police and in the process, one of them was neutralised while others escaped with bullet wounds into hiding.

“Recovered from the deceased were one locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges, two live cartridges and the charms he tied round his waist to fortify himself against police bullets.”

Abbattam said the suspect was undergoing interrogation and has made useful statement to the investigating team, revealing their hideout and the abode of other members of his gang on the run.

He also said the police operatives are working in synergy with other security agencies to arrest the other members of the group, especially, those that escaped with bullets wounds.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Rabiu Hussaini, while commending the officers and men for their gallantry and proactivity, expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their support.

Hussaini advised them to continue to assist the police with credible information and report to the nearest police station any person seen with bullet wounds.