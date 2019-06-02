The Ogun State Command of Federal Road Safety Corps on Sunday said one person died while another sustained injuries in an accident that involved two vehicles on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Clement Oladele, the Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ota, Ogun State that the incident happened at about 1:03am on Sunday.

Oladele explained that the accident involved a Toyota Jeep with registration number LSD 37 BR and a trailer with no registration number.

The sector commander said the jeep lost control due to speeding and rammed into the trailer at Isara Sapade on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The corpse of the victim had been deposited at the Mortuary, Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, Sagama, Ogun, while the injured is also receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said.

Oladele advised motorists to be cautious and obey traffic regulations as well as refrain from driving against traffic to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

The Sector Commander also admonished motorists to maintain the stipulated 50km per hour maximum speed limit at construction zones and refrain from overtaking within the zones, as violators were liable to prosecution.

