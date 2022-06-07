One killed, another injured in Kano building collapse

At least one person has been killed, while another sustained serious injuries Tuesday when a three-story building collapsed in Kano.

The Kano Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Dr Nuradeen Abdullahi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

He said that the three-story building was under construction at the famous Kano textile market when it caved in.

Abdullahi said NEMA rescue team was dispatched to the scene and was still combing the debris to rescue more persons that might have been trapped.

He assured that NEMA would investigate and ascertain the impact of the incident.