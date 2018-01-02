The Nigerian Online Newspaper


World News

One killed, 16 injured as truck hits school bus

By The Eagle Online
One student was killed and 16 others injured when a truck collided with a school bus in Central China on Tuesday.
The out-of-control truck hit the 19-seater school bus which had 17 people on board, including 15 students, at around 3:50pm.
The accident happened in Ningxiang City of Hunan Province, according to the city’s government.
The elementary school bus rolled over following the collision, injuring all 17 on board.
One student died after medical efforts failed, while the rest are in hospital under observation.
An investigation is underway.
Xinhua/NAN.
Related Stories

Two die in rival gangs clash in Bayelsa

France invests N150b in Nigeria

We will capture Lagos in 2019 – PDP


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship..
Click HERE For Details.


The Eagle Online