One killed, 16 injured as truck hits school bus

One student was killed and 16 others injured when a truck collided with a school bus in Central China on Tuesday.

The out-of-control truck hit the 19-seater school bus which had 17 people on board, including 15 students, at around 3:50 pm.

The accident happened in Ningxiang City of Hunan Province, according to the city’s government.

The elementary school bus rolled over following the collision, injuring all 17 on board.

One student died after medical efforts failed, while the rest are in hospital under observation.

An investigation is underway.

Xinhua/NAN.