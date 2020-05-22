The Nigerian Correctional Service, Abia State Command says it is investigating a jailbreak attempt, which took place in Aba on Saturday.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Kalu Ikpe, who spoke to newsmen on Friday in Aba, said the service was “still carrying our preliminary investigation into the matter”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that one inmate was feared dead with many others injured at the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre, Aba when the incident occurred.

The jailbreak attempt, said to have been spearheaded by long-term serving inmates, was foiled by men of the service who allegedly applied force to quell it.

“The incident was surprising to everyone at the correctional facility because the inmates involved in the failed jailbreak were old inmates who have few years to complete their terms,” an official told NAN, craving anonymity.

NAN gathered that it took the joint efforts of armed guards and Police reinforcement to prevent the determined inmates from breaking away.