One feared dead in Ifon/Ilobu renewed communal clash in Osun

One person has reportedly been killed following renewed hostilities between Ifon and Ilobu communities in Osun State over a land dispute.

Eyewitnesses reported that sounds of gunshots rented the air since the evening of Thursday while houses were still being razed in the early hours on Friday.

Spokesperson to Olufon of Ifon, Mr. Akeeb Adekunle, alleged that the crisis has been brewing since last week following a series of attacks on Indigenes of Ifon by Ilobu, which were reported at the police station without any succor.

His words, “The incident escalated last night with hoodlums from Ilobu invading some of the disputed areas, especially Apenponroro burning a Primary Health Centre and residential buildings.

“An old woman was killed in the community and her body burnt in her house. Our people are running for their safety presently.”

Also, Chief Adegoke Ogunsola alleged that hoodlums from Ifon had been terrorizing Ilobu indigenes in the area and attempted to kidnap a victim before some people rescued him after crying for help.

“We have reported several attacks in the Apenponroro area in Ilobu by Ifon hoodlums to the Police, but we have not received any help.

“But Yesterday night, the hoodlums invaded the Ilobu community, shooting sporadically into the air and burning houses until this morning.

“We urge security operatives to come to our aid soonest to avoid carnage in the community,” he said.

Reacting, Osun Police spokesperson Akeem Adeoti said police have been deployed to curtail the ongoing crisis in the area.

