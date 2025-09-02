One dies, two injured in Ikorodu Road accident

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority said an accident at Idi-Iroko inward Ogolonto axis of Ikorodu Road, claimed the life of one person.

LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed this in a statement signed by Taofiq Adebayo, the agency’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department on Tuesday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki, however, added that two other fatally injured persons were rescued at the accident scene.

“Findings by security operatives revealed that a laden truck with registration No. EKY 121 YJ and a fully loaded commercial Mazda bus with registration No. LND 490 SD collided while the bus was recklessly vying for right of way along the main carriageway from the Agric axis.

“In the harrowing incident, one passenger, precariously seated at the doorway of the Mazda bus, was thrown from the vehicle and tragically crushed beneath the rear tires of the truck, resulting in instant death.

“Two other passengers (a male and a female) extricated with severe injuries, were immediately conveyed by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) to the Ikorodu General Hospital for urgent medical intervention,” he said.

He said that the remains of the deceased were later given to the family by officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

He noted that the security cover for the coordinated rescue operations by LASTMA was further reinforced by personnel of the Owutu Police Division.

“To restore unimpeded vehicular movement across that corridor, the accidented vehicles, the commercial Mazda bus and the articulated truck were evacuated by LASTMA officials,” he said.

Bakare-Oki extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He urged all motorists to exercise caution, restraint, and a sense of civic duty when driving on highways, particularly along heavily congested routes like the Ikorodu corridor.

