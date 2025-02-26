One dies, others injured as truck tumbles in Ogun

A 28-year old man identified as Sulaimon Mustapha has been confirmed dead in a lone crash that occurred at Ido Awele along Lisa, Ogun State.

The tragic fatal accident involved a MAN diesel truck registered as LSR 977 XW and driven by one Dapo Ajala.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the Ogun Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident, revealing that it happened at about 11:45 am on Monday.

According to Odutola, the truck fully loaded with sharp sand from Lisa to Itoki, had three loaders identified as Iliasu Adamu, 35, Iliasu Balla, 32, and the deceased, Sulaimon Mustapha, onboard.

She explained that while descending a hill at Odo Awela, the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to tumble and fall on the loaders.

The driver reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Odutola noted that the victims who sustained serious injuries were rushed to Faith Hospital, Ijoko, for emergency treatment and Mustapha was later confirmed dead.

She added that his remains were released to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the driver, who is currently at large.

The Chief Superintendent of Police stated that “Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the driver, who is currently at large,” adding that “Preliminary investigation by Motor Traffic Division (Motopol) has commenced, and more details will be made available to members of the public.”

The Command however, urged all motorists to exercise caution, especially on hilly terrain, and ensure their vehicles are in good working condition to prevent such unfortunate incidents.

