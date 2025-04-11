One dies in Third Mainland Bridge lone accident

One person has been confirmed dead in an accident involving a mini truck on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency confirmed the accident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, on its X handle.

LASTMA said the lone accident occurred near the UNILAG Waterfront inward Adekunle.It said: A lone accident has occurred on Third Mainland Bridge, near Unilag Waterfront, inward Adekunle, involving a loaded mini truck.

Unfortunately, one casualty has been reported.“Efforts are currently underway to recover the situation, while Officers are on ground managing traffic to minimize disruptions.

”In an update in the early hours of Friday, LASTMA added: “The recovery action is currently in progress for the earlier reported accident on Third Mainland Bridge, near Unilag Waterfront, inward Adekunle.”

Post Views: 2