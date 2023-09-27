One dies as vehicles crash, plunge into river

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, said one person died while two sustained injuries in a multiple crash on Ota-Idiroko Road on Wednesday.

Anthony Uga, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria in Ota, Ogun.

Uga said that the unfortunate incident, which involved three vehicles and eight persons, happened about 7.20 a.m.

He said a blue mini truck marked BDG 340 XZ and a truck with registration number collided with an Iveco Tipper marked AAA 969 ZY, that broke down while descending a slope from Idiroko side of Arobieye, Iju bridge.

The FRSC boss said that the two vehicles plunged into Iju river in the process, resulting in death of one person, while two others sustained varying degrees of injury.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the morgue of Ifo General Hospital, while the survivors are receiving treatment at Ota General Hospital,” he said.

Uga blamed the accident on mechanical fault

The sector commander implored articulated truck drivers to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before putting them on the highway.