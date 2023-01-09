One dies as miscreants attack policemen in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command said it had begun investigation into the attack on policemen by miscreants that led to the death of one person in Katsina.

The Commissioner of Police, Shehu Umar-Nadada, stated this in a statement issued by the Command on Saturday.

The statement, signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, in Katsina said: “On 01/01/2023 at about 18:20 hours, a distress call was received from Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters, a notorious hub for (Kauraye) miscreants and sale of Indian Hemp and other illicit drugs.

“That a group of Kauraye syndicate, armed with dangerous weapons, grouped themselves in a tumultuous manner, causing apprehension in the area.”

Isah revealed that a Police Patrol Team were immediately dispatched to the area.

He added: “On arrival, the team came under serious attack by the miscreants who were armed with dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, machetes, knives, sticks and daggers.

“And in the process, one Abdulganiyu Yusufu, alias ‘Jami’u’, grabbed Sergeant Aminu Hassan, with intent to disarm him.

“The officer fired him on the right finger, where the bullet ricocheted and hit one Muhammad Aliyu, 16-year-old and Muhammad Jawad, a nine-year-old, both residents of Sabuwar-Unguwa.

“The victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Katsina, for treatment.

“Later, Jawad, died while receiving treatment, while Aliyu is still receiving treatment at the facility.”

In the course of investigation, Isah said, Abdulganiyu Yusuf, 20, was traced and arrested.

According to Isah, the suspect confessed to have engaged the policeman in a brawl, leading to the shooting incident.

The PPRO further said that two other suspects: DJ Abubakar A. Abubakar, 22; and Abubakar Hussain Hassan, 21, were also arrested in connection with the incident.

“They made useful statements and are assisting the police in their investigations,” he said.

Isah revealed that in the course of scanning the scene, Police Patrol Vehicle – Golf and two patrol motorcycles were damaged by the miscreants.

Items recovered were four machetes, two Knives, a long stick, two electronic speakers, one amplifier, one laptop and one generator belonging to the suspects.

“They were taken to the station and registered as exhibits,” Isah said.

He said that CP Umar-Nadada had commiserated with parents of the deceased and injured victims.

“He sent delegation under the leadership of Area Commander, Metro, ACP Yahuza Samaila, to condole with the family and assured them that the command was carrying out full scale investigation on the matter,” he said.

“He is calling for calm, as the Command is on top of the situation, urging all and sundry to continue to cooperate with the police and other security agencies in the ongoing fight against crime and criminality in the state,” he added.