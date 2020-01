The Abia State Ministry of Health in Abia has confirmed the outbreak of Lassa fever in Olokoro community, Umuahia South Local Government Area.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Chief Egbulefu Eze, told newsmen in Umuahia on Tuesday that 28-year-old man, who died in the community, was diagnosed of Lassa fever.

Eze allayed the fears of possible epidemic in the state, saying the ministry was taking measures to contain the spread of the disease.

He said the victim died on January 1 at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, where he was admitted.

“I want to report about an outbreak of Lassa fever at Olokoro,” the permanent secretary said, adding that it was the fourth time Abia State would experience the outbreak since 1999.

He said the state government had always contained previous outbreaks and was already on top of the situation.

“There’s no cause for alarm. Government is on top of the situation,” Eze said.

He said in the course of the investigation, all those that came in close contact with the deceased had been identified and placed on surveillance.

He said the disease surveillance officers of the ministry were already consulting with the state office of the World Health Organisation to map out strategies on ways to checkmate the spread of the disease.

Speaking on the disease, the Medical Director of FMC Umuahia, Dr. Azubuike Onyebuchi, said the deceased was initially suspected to be suffering from acute appendicitis.

Onyebuchi said further examination on the man revealed a case of Lassa fever.

He said the hospital had identified all the hospital personnel that came in contact with him and placed them on 21 days surveillance.

Also, the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Council, Dr. Ugochukwu Onyeonoro, said the hospital had been “decontaminated”.

Onyeonoro said the patient was brought to the FMC from another hospital and that the state government was promptly informed after the case of Lassa fever was established.