A tanker loaded with petrol on Thursday rammed into a bus and a car on the Otedola Bridge in Lagos State, resulting in loss of a life.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that two people were severely injured in the accident, which occurred at 8:30am.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency’s officials had, however, removed the vehicles from the road to ease traffic.

According to him, a female adult lost her life to the accident, while a male adult and a child got injured.

He said the corpse of a female adult had been taken to a mortuary, while the injured were being treated.

He said the affected vehicles are a Volkswagen car marked AAA 722 FU, a Mazda bus marked KJA 581 XL and a tanker that had no number.