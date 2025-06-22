One dead, three rescued as truck crushes commercial bus

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority says one person died, three others were rescued when a truck conveying a 40-foot container fell on a commercial bus in Agbotikuyo area in Ipaja, Lagos .

A statement by Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, quoted the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, as saying this on Sunday in Lagos.

Giwa said the collision involved a fully-loaded 40-foot Mack containerised truck, marked MUS 729 XY, due to alleged brake failure, toppled onto a commercial minibus — popularly referred to as ‘Korope’.

According to him, the devastating impact led to the death of the minibus driver

Giwa said that LASTMA officers deployed along the corridor swiftly mobilised and rescued three passengers — two females and one male unhurt.

He said that the survivors were immediately handed over to medical emergency responders for clinical attention.

He noted that the incident precipitated a substantial traffic jam that rippled across adjoining routes, notably Shofunde and Olufunlayo.

He added that LASTMA operatives immediately instituted comprehensive traffic diversion and control protocols to alleviate the congestion and maintain orderliness.

“It is worthy of note that the truck driver, in an (alleged) attempt to abscond from the scene, was apprehended by vigilant LASTMA officials, who promptly handed him over to the police in Elere Division.

“Emergency response teams from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit, Lagos State Ambulance Services, and officers of the Nigeria Police Force collaborated efficiently with prompt coordination by LASTMA rescue team to secure the accident scene,” he said.

Giwa expressed profound sadness and extended his condolences to the bereaved family of the victims.

He reminded operators of articulated vehicles to exercise the utmost vigilance and mechanical diligence of their vehicles.

“Truck operators must adhere strictly to safety protocols. It is non-negotiable that every articulated vehicle undergo thorough mechanical inspection — especially the braking systems — before venturing onto the road.

“Preventable tragedies like this underscore the need for unwavering compliance,” he said.

Giwa assured the public that the state government remained resolute in its commitment to traffic safety enforcement, robust emergency response, and the relentless pursuit of roadworthiness compliance to check future occurrence.

